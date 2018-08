Sylvan Lake residents and visitors came together Sunday evening for Jaws at the Lake. Photo supplied by Town of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents and visitors came together for the second annual Jaws at the Lake event Sunday night.

Steven Spielberg’s 1975-classic Jaws rated Pg13 featured on a big screen on the west end of Lakeshore Drive.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter