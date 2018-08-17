PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake begins

The 16 annual event began Friday and runs until Sunday in Sylvan Lake

The H.O.T. Dixieland Jazz Band kicks off the 16th annual Jazz at the Lake Festival with a live concert at the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge Friday afternoon. Jazz at the Lake continues Saturday and Sunday in Sylvan Lake – for more information visit www.jazzatthelake.com. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The 16th annual Jazz at the Lake Festival is this weekend in Sylvan Lake.

