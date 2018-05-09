PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

The GrammaLink-Africa Mac and Cheese fundraiser is always a well-attended event.

Bonnie-Jean Brown fills Heather Hamill’s plate at the GrammaLink-Africa Mac and Cheese for a Cause Luncheon Wednesday at the Gaetz United Church in Red Deer. All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African Grandmothers raising grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)