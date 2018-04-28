PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Magician John Kaplan performs in front of dozens Saturday afternoon at the Pidherney Centre in Red Deer. Kaplan performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon. He will also perform Saturday night from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. The performances are raising money for the Red Deer Kinette Club. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)