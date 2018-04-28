PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Magician John Kaplan performs in front of dozens Saturday afternoon at the Pidherney Centre in Red Deer. Kaplan performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon. He will also perform Saturday night from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. The performances are raising money for the Red Deer Kinette Club. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Magician John Kaplan performs in front of dozens Saturday afternoon at the Pidherney Centre in Red Deer. Kaplan performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon. He will also perform Saturday night from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. The performances are raising money for the Red Deer Kinette Club. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

Just Posted

Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

SASKATOON — Canadian country singer Gord Bamford reached over after performing the… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

Updated: Killed and injured workers remembered

Ceremony at city hall honoured 166 workers killed or injured on the job in Alberta last year

Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

PHILADELPHIA — Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started… Continue reading

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

TORONTO — After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the… Continue reading

Hellebuyck has 47 saves as Jets top Predators in Game 1 of 2nd-round series

Jets 4 Predators 1 NASHVILLE — Connor Hellebuyck made 47 saves to… Continue reading

Photo: Window washing in Red Deer

Nice day to wash windows

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Movies and TV show how our relationship to artificial intelligence has changed

In the original film “Westworld” (1973), written and directed by an up-and-coming… Continue reading

Forty years after 1st ‘test tube’ baby, science has produced 7 million babies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Esther Friedman held the Book of Psalms with both… Continue reading

Woman finds hope after husband’s stroke at 35,000 feet

Allison Pataki was pregnant. She and her husband were on an airplane… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month