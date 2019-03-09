PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

Ian and Leslie Prescott jump into the cold water during the Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, at the Bower-Kin Community Centre in Red Deer Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, was Saturday at the Bower-Kin Community Centre.

Joel Johnston held a selfie stick when he did the Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, at the Bower-Kin Community Centre in Red Deer Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff