Ian and Leslie Prescott jump into the cold water during the Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, at the Bower-Kin Community Centre in Red Deer Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, was Saturday at the Bower-Kin Community Centre.

 

Joel Johnston held a selfie stick when he did the Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, at the Bower-Kin Community Centre in Red Deer Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Keegan Johnston and Michelle Colter hold hands as they jump into the water during the Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, at the Bower-Kin Community Centre in Red Deer Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

A 'relevant time' to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

