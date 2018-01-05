Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Surveillance images of the suspects who allegedly robbed the Bell Mobile store in the Parkland Mall Dec. 29. (Photo contributed by Red Deer RCMP)

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Photos of three suspects who used pepper spray in a robbery at Parkland Mall on Dec. 29 have been released to the public.

On Friday, Red Deer RCMP released the surveillance images of the men who stole cellphones from display counters at the Bell Mobile store and pepper sprayed victims as they fled.

The suspects are described as three black men between 1.68 metres (5-foot-6) and 1.78 metres (5-foot-10) tall and between the age of 18 and 22.

Two of the suspects have a slim build, while the other has a medium build. One of the suspects wore a purple bandanna and purple gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has additional information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5557. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



