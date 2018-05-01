PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Red Deer’s Dorothy Zohner was chatting on the phone when she spotted… Continue reading
Organization hopes to raise $500,000
Property owned by drug trafficker was seized by the province
Online courses followed by hands-on experience at local medical marijuana facilities
Organization hopes to raise $500,000
OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading
WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading
TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading
College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading
CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading
FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading
HALIFAX — Three months after announcing just nine outlets would sell legal… Continue reading
Three residents die in highway collision
Property owned by drug trafficker was seized by the province
CALGARY — Tom and Michelle Straschnitzki have seen the best in people…
Council discussion gets postponed until next month
More than 90 per cent of poverty awareness study respondents agree it can happen to anyone
Allie Gader’s $300,000 home and $14,000 in cash seized through Civil Asset Forfeiture Program
Four people charged