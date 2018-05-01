PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate

Construction season has begun for the City of Red Deer. The right lane on 50 Street, between 47 Avenue and 48 Avenue, was blocked off Tuesday so utility work could be done. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

James Biro and Carmen Milton measure a pipe while Red Deer construction crews do utility work at 50 Street, between 47 Avenue and 48 Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

