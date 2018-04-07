PHOTOS: Red Deer History Fair

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Peter Darby, Red Deer History Fair organizing committee member, speaks at the fair, where Red Deerians heard varied information on genealogy. The free event ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 47 Avenue. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)