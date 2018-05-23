PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills

Red Deer Minor Baseball Rally Cap players practice in Bower Wednesday.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Ivy Manchur takes a swing at a wiffle ball on a tee Wednesday in Bower. Ivy is in Red Deer Minor Baseball’s Rally Cap program, which teaches kids between five and seven the skills to play baseball. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Grayden Rookes gets down low to stop a ground ball at the diamond in Bower Wednesday. Grayden is in Red Deer Minor Baseball’s Rally Cap program, which teaches kids between five and seven the skills to play baseball. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle
Next story
Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Just Posted

Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Gian Carlo Estoesta named Red Deer’s Young Citizen of the Year

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

Local athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor was the winner in the senior girls individual aggregate

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills

Red Deer Minor Baseball Rally Cap players practice in Bower Wednesday

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month