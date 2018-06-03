Photos: Red Deer Royals host Marching Showband Classic 2018

The Red Deer Royals hosted 2018 Marching Showband Classic and unveiled their field show “Human nature” Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dressed in red, black and green, the Red Deer Royals Marching show band unveiled their 2018 field show called Human Nature on their home turf Sunday.

The local band hosted 2018 Marching Showband Classic at Lindsay Thurber High School sports field.

Michael Mann, Red Deer Royals director, said the local marching band’s unique performance depicted life in forest and portrayed destruction of nature by humans.

“The show ends with forest coming back to life and being a happy place again,” he said.

Nearly 2,000 people with their hats and cameras filled the bleachers at the Red Deer sports field to watch various Alberta marching show bands in action.

Six other bands joined the Royals from Edmonton and Calgary to put on the musical show.

Mann said each band puts in hundreds of hours to prepare – focusing on everything from music, the drill, and choreography.

“The youth in our community is doing something that requires commitment, dedication and hard work,” he said.

Mann said about 70 volunteers – including parents and members of the community at large – helped put on the event that cost about $18,000.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

The Edmonton Sabers marching band were in Red Deer Sunday. The band performed among other Alberta marching bands alongside Red Deer Royals for 2018 Marching Showband Classic. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

The Calgary Stampede Showband were in Red Deer Sunday. The band performed among other Alberta marching bands alongside Red Deer Royals for 2018 Marching Showband Classic. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

