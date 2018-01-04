PHOTOS: Red Deerians enjoying winter at Heritage Ranch

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Red Deer’s Sue and Don Batchelor enjoy the winter weather by cross-country skiing through Heritage Ranch Thursday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Sue and Don Batchelor enjoy the winter weather by cross-country skiing through Heritage Ranch Thursday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)