PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The traditional Pow Wow always starts with the welcoming drum song, performed by this troupe. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

Focus on Youth, align with the past: The 2018 Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow was held Aug. 9 to 12 with the spotlight put on First Nations youth.

Leading the way at the traditional Pow Wow were fully regaled elder representatives of the four bands that make up Maskwacis - Ermineskin, Samson, Louis Bull and Montana First Nations. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

As is the custom, the women First Nation elders are also put in a place of honour among those taking part in the traditional Pow Wow. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

First Nations warriors represent an important time in First Nations history. Their presence at the Pow Wow signifies the perseverance of the bands while appreciating their contributions.

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback stands in the receiving line, and meets with the Queen’s representatives - members of the local RCMP - to conclude the formal portion of the traditional Pow Wow.

This young dancer was among the many participants that took to the grounds to dance and celebrate during the last portion of the traditional Pow Wow. He and many others also competed for prizes over the next two days in the dance competition on the grounds.