The traditional Pow Wow always starts with the welcoming drum song, performed by this troupe. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The Samson Cree Nation hosted its annual Pow Wow, celebrating youth last weekend

Focus on Youth, align with the past: The 2018 Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow was held Aug. 9 to 12 with the spotlight put on First Nations youth.

 

Leading the way at the traditional Pow Wow were fully regaled elder representatives of the four bands that make up Maskwacis - Ermineskin, Samson, Louis Bull and Montana First Nations. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

As is the custom, the women First Nation elders are also put in a place of honour among those taking part in the traditional Pow Wow. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press

First Nations warriors represent an important time in First Nations history. Their presence at the Pow Wow signifies the perseverance of the bands while appreciating their contributions.

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback stands in the receiving line, and meets with the Queen’s representatives - members of the local RCMP - to conclude the formal portion of the traditional Pow Wow.

This young dancer was among the many participants that took to the grounds to dance and celebrate during the last portion of the traditional Pow Wow. He and many others also competed for prizes over the next two days in the dance competition on the grounds.

These young girls show off their skills and the exquisite regalia at the traditional Pow Wow. They were among many who turned out as the entire four days were focused on youths this year.

Previous story
Smoke and pets do not mix
Next story
Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The Samson Cree Nation hosted its annual Pow Wow, celebrating youth last weekend

Come play at Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Grand opening of new playground

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Appeal hearing into RV development along Buffalo Lake adjourned

Hearing held in Stettler

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

TORONTO — Christine Sinclair continues to have an impact on and off… Continue reading

In Franklin’s anthems, women heard an empowering message

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin never saw herself as a feminist heroine.… Continue reading

Happy birthday Boler: 100s of cute campers in Winnipeg for anniversary gathering

WINNIPEG — Angela Durand sits outside her camper which is decorated to… Continue reading

Merkel, Putin share a headache: Donald Trump

FRANKFURT — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will… Continue reading

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

TORONTO — The president of Tim Hortons says a plan to conquer… Continue reading

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting Canada has deliberately been… Continue reading

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault while on the job

TORONTO — A Toronto newspaper photographer said he opted to file a… Continue reading

Annual inflation rate jumped to 3.0% in July, highest reading since 2011

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says higher gasoline prices helped push the country’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month