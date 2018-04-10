PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Kirsten Boerger (second to left) looks on as Luka, Beauden and Nasia do a breathing exercise at the Stretch and Story event at the Red Deer Public Library’s Dawe branch Tuesday. The event has children from three years old and up hear stories while doing yoga to support physical literacy. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

About a dozen people attended the Stretch and Story event at the Red Deer Public Library’s Dawe branch Tuesday. The event has children from three years old and up hear stories while doing yoga to support physical literacy. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Debbie Ziegler and Nathan Proulx pretend to put on a scuba suit at the Stretch and Story event at the Red Deer Public Library’s Dawe branch Tuesday. The event has children from three years old and up hear stories while doing yoga to support physical literacy. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

Most Read

