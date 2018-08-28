Pickup and semi in fiery collision north of Rimbey

Collision occured just after noon on Hwy 20 about 20 km north of Rimbey

RCMP along with emergency services are on scene at a fiery two vehicle collision on Hwy 20 north of Rimbey.

Traffic is being diverted near the scene of the collision between a pickup and a semi truck at Township Road 442, about 20 km north of Rimbey, and is expected to be diverted for several hours, say police.

Police said the collision occurred shortly after noon and both vehicles were on fire.

Northbound traffic on Hwy 20 is being diverted at Township Road 442. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Township Road 444.

A collision analyst will be attending the collision scene. It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

Police said more information will be provided when it is available.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter