Pickup involved in school bus collision stolen out of Saskatchewan

RCMP had gone to a call involving the pickup in Blackfalds area before collision east of Sylvan Lake

The investigation continues into the collision between a school bus and a stolen pickup east of Sylvan Lake on Wednesday. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

RCMP had been investigating a complaint involving a pickup truck shortly before it was involved in a collision with a school bus on Wednesday morning.

Police had responded to a call involving the pickup, which had been reported stolen out of Saskatchewan in the Blackfalds area before the collision on Hwy 11A about 7:30 a.m.

“We were aware of it and responding to it,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott on Friday.

“The truck driver had a warrant for his arrest issued in Saskatchewan.”

The front driver’s side of the pickup was caved in by the impact of the collision. The driver was taken to hospital with severe injuries. He is now listed in serious but stable condition.

“No charges have been laid,” said Scott. “The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.”

Remarkably, the woman driving the school bus and eight children heading to two Red Deer schools were uninjured. They continued their journey to St. Teresa of Avila School and École Camille J. Lerouge School on a replacement bus.

The eastbound school bus appears to have hit the pickup nearly head-on on Hwy 11A at Range Road 11 about three km east of Sylvan Lake.

Traffic was re-routed around the area until the afternoon while collision analysts investigated and the mess was cleaned up.

Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools superintendent praised the school bus driver for her handling of the frightening incident.