Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Parents of young children who may be facing challenges with young picky eaters can learn valuable strategies through a free workshop offered by Alberta Health Services.

Led by a Registered dietitian and a pediatric occupational therapist, the Goodbye Mealtime Struggles workshop helps parents learn how to overcome mealtime conflicts with children from six months to ﬁve years old.

Over the course of the two-hour workshop, discussions focus on the growing and developing eating skills of children, exploring the reasons behind mealtime struggles, the importance of setting a consistent mealtime routine, portion sizes and how to introduce healthy new foods.

Parents will learn a number of strategies to take to their own dinner tables and will also have the opportunity to connect with other parents facing similar mealtime struggles.

Goodbye Mealtime Struggles will be offered in Red Deer on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Family Services of Central Alberta office, 5409 Gaetz Ave.

Parents can register by calling 403-309-8222 or online at www.fsca.ca.

Free childcare will be provided.


