Pine Lake Christian Camp celebrating 75 years

The Red Deer County camp will have a pig roast and campfire Saturday

Pine Lake Christian Camp in Red Deer County will celebrate its 75th anniversary this weekend. (Photo contributed by PINE LAKE CHRISTIAN CAMP)

Pine Lake Christian Camp will celebrate 75 years this weekend.

The Red Deer County campsite will have a program, pig roast and campfire Saturday to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Rick Scruggs, camp board president, said the celebration is an opportunity for people to remember the time they spent at the camp.

“There will be plenty of reminiscing,” he said. “There will be a couple people who were there for the very first year at the camp. Getting their perspective on how things have changed in 75 years will be interesting.”

Scruggs, 65, attended the camp when he was a child and has been involved with the board since he was in college. A lot has changed in that time period, he said.

“Facility-wise it’s pretty much completely turned over – only one or two buildings are still there from the beginning,” he said. “The grounds in general have been improved and the camp … has become much more of a year-round facility.”

Scruggs said he’s excited to see different generations of families attend the celebration.

“After 75 years there are a lot of people who have attended the camp. We keep meeting people who went here as kids and now they want to send their kids,” he said.

Between 2,000 and 2,500 campers and renters go to the campsite each year, Scruggs said.

There are plans to add more to the camp in the future, he added.

“One of the goals we have is to add a swimming pool,” he said. “Most Central Alberta lakes suffer from blue-green algae, so when the weather gets warm, sometimes Alberta Health closes the lake for swimmers. Obviously that has an impact on our campers.”

Scruggs said he hopes the camp can fundraise enough money for a swimming pool over the next five years.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with the pig roast at 5 p.m. To register, visit www.pinelakechristiancamp.com/75th-anniversary-celebration.



