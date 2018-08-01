Jeremy Moore of Red Deer drives his John Deere model D tractor during the antique tractor pulling event at the Sunnybrook Farm Museum last year. Pioneer Days Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Pioneer Days Festival in Red Deer Aug. 18-19

Sunnybrook Farm Museum will hold its annual festival while it celebrates its 30th anniversary

A Red Deer agricultural museum will bring hundreds back in time at an annual festival.

Sunnybrook Farm Museum, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will hold its annual Pioneer Days Festival in Aug. 18-19.

Ian Warwick, Sunnybrook Farm Museum executive director, said it’s a weekend for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great weekend for families to bring their kids and ride the barrel train or go on a wagon ride and see the tractors,” said Warwick.

There will be plenty of activities, including a pancake breakfast, silent auction, tractor pull, an antique toy display, live farm animals, live music, a bouncy castle and more.

The Reynolds Alberta Museum will bring its 1914 Rumley stream traction engine and a 1908 International Harvester gasoline traction engine to the event.

“It’ll be very cool to see those kind of things here on site,” said Warwick. “About five years ago Reynolds brought a steam engine down and it was so impressive to see how powerful they are. You would think a modern gas tractor would be its equal, but those steam engines pull so well.”

Warwick said this is the best year Sunnybrook has ever had.

“Our school programs have topped any previous year, our day camps are doing well and we’re getting lots of visitors. We couldn’t be happier.

“We’re so weather dependant and we’ve had a dry summer – that’s not good for farmers, but it’s good for (Sunnybrook),” he said.

Dozens of volunteers work tirelessly to put on this event, Warwick added.

“It’s a really busy two days for volunteers and staff, but we try our best to make it fun for all the visitors.

“All funds we raise go to support these kids programs we do to teach people what farming was like at the turn of the century,” he said.

For more information, visit www.sunnybrookfarmmuseum.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Clearwater County focusing on economic development
Next story
PHOTOS: Cooling off in Kin Kanyon Park

Just Posted

Cat traps in demand in Red Deer

Kitten season is underway

Bower Place mall’s $30 million redevelopment to take a year

Work well underway on project to build a new mall entrance and two-storey addition

Two years in Project Pinpoint greatly reducing vehicle theft in Red Deer

Despite a recent high-profile vehicle theft, a senior police officer with the… Continue reading

Clearwater County focusing on economic development

Residents and businesses surveyed to provide research for new economic development strategy

Red Deer woman killed in motorcycle crash on B.C. highway

Police investigating why the rider lost control

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA named UCP trade critic

Central Alberta’s newest MLA was handed an important critic role within the… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading

Man faces charges for making and selling fake transit passes in Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading

Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading

Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month