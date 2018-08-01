Pioneer Days Festival in Red Deer Aug. 18-19

Sunnybrook Farm Museum will hold its annual festival while it celebrates its 30th anniversary

Jeremy Moore of Red Deer drives his John Deere model D tractor during the antique tractor pulling event at the Sunnybrook Farm Museum last year. Pioneer Days Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A Red Deer agricultural museum will bring hundreds back in time at an annual festival.

Sunnybrook Farm Museum, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will hold its annual Pioneer Days Festival in Aug. 18-19.

Ian Warwick, Sunnybrook Farm Museum executive director, said it’s a weekend for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great weekend for families to bring their kids and ride the barrel train or go on a wagon ride and see the tractors,” said Warwick.

There will be plenty of activities, including a pancake breakfast, silent auction, tractor pull, an antique toy display, live farm animals, live music, a bouncy castle and more.

The Reynolds Alberta Museum will bring its 1914 Rumley stream traction engine and a 1908 International Harvester gasoline traction engine to the event.

“It’ll be very cool to see those kind of things here on site,” said Warwick. “About five years ago Reynolds brought a steam engine down and it was so impressive to see how powerful they are. You would think a modern gas tractor would be its equal, but those steam engines pull so well.”

Warwick said this is the best year Sunnybrook has ever had.

“Our school programs have topped any previous year, our day camps are doing well and we’re getting lots of visitors. We couldn’t be happier.

“We’re so weather dependant and we’ve had a dry summer – that’s not good for farmers, but it’s good for (Sunnybrook),” he said.

Dozens of volunteers work tirelessly to put on this event, Warwick added.

“It’s a really busy two days for volunteers and staff, but we try our best to make it fun for all the visitors.

“All funds we raise go to support these kids programs we do to teach people what farming was like at the turn of the century,” he said.

For more information, visit www.sunnybrookfarmmuseum.ca.



