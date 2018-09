Sunnybrook Farm Museum volunteer Lavila Lang had help harvesting vegetables from home school students with Lighthouse Christian Academy in Sylvan Lake and Koinonia Christian School in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Home School students with Lighthouse Christian Academy in Sylvan Lake and Koinonia Christian School in Red Deer visited Sunnybrook Farm Museum on Wednesday.

Students learned about pioneer life and the chores required like gardening and canning food for the winter.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter