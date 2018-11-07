Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas supply

THE CANADIAN PRESS

VANCOUVER — FortisBC is looking at several options to boost its stock of natural gas in an effort to get its customers through the winter after a pipeline blast squeezed off supply.

Sean Beardow, manager of corporate communications with Fortis, says the flow through the Enbridge pipeline that exploded in flames near Prince George last month has reached about 55 per cent, far below what they’ll need this winter.

He says the company is getting more fuel from an Alberta pipeline and has received permission from the B.C. Utilities Commission to purchase natural gas on the open market.

He says they’re looking at on the spot market to import compressed and liquefied natural gas.

Enbridge has said it wants to get its pipeline capacity up to 80 per cent after the unexplained explosion, but Beardow says that won’t be enough to get them through the winter, especially if it’s cold.

Beardow is urging customers to help save, saying even small things can make a difference collectively.

“Eighty per cent can sound like it’s really good but the fact is that during the winter months, we use 100 per cent of what we get from the Enbridge transmission system,” he says.

He says they’re preparing for a potential acute shortage and are asking customers to step up their conservation measures.

“There’s not a single tipping point because really we’re looking at a number of variables that could affect gas supplies,” he says, adding weather and customer demand will be key factors.

Previous story
Absentee MP Di Iorio to give back salary until retirement in January
Next story
Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

Just Posted

Woman charged over distressed dogs will return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read