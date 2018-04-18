Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin Trudeau to Britain’s capital on Wednesday, as environmental activists confronted the prime minister with calls to cancel the contentious project.

The activists from Greenpeace UK sought to make their point with an elaborate protest that included erecting a fake pipeline around the Canadian High Commission next to iconic Trafalgar Square that was labelled “Crudeau Oil.”

Rappellers also scaled two of the diplomatic mission’s Greek-style pillars and unfurled large banners with the same words as British police and high commission staff stood passively on the sidewalk below and watched.

The 30 activists had simply hoped to make their message with Trudeau in town, but they actually saw him — albeit for only a few quick seconds — when he departed the high commission for an women’s rights event at city hall.

Trudeau didn’t stop to make small talk while walking briskly to a waiting car as the activists yelled “Climate leaders don’t build pipelines” and “Leave the tarsands in the ground,” but he did thank them for coming out.

Pat Venditti, campaigns director at Greenpeace UK, and who originally hails from Niagara, said the activists wanted to show their objections to the Trudeau government’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“Many, many people oppose this, including First Nations, the province of British Columbia, the residents of Vancouver and Burnaby,” said Venditti, whose organization did not ask permission for the banners or fake pipeline.

“And we’re here to support them and to say if Mr. Trudeau wants to be a climate leader, he has to leave pipelines out of it.”

Climate change will figure prominently in Trudeau’s visit to London, where he will meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday before attending a Commonwealth leaders’ meeting on Thursday.

The Commonwealth is expected to specifically focus on ocean protection while Trudeau has made defending the environment a key priority for Canada’s G7 presidency this year.

Yet Venditti said it was “very hypocritical of the prime minister to be here in London talking about climate change while building a climate-wrecking pipeline that can only lead to more fossil fuels being burned.”

Trudeau has been struggling to resolve a veritable war between B.C. and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline, which he supports in the hopes of increasing oil exports to Asia and decreasing Canada’s reliance on the U.S. market.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said it opposes the pipeline over environmental concerns, despite what Trudeau says are historic investments in ocean protection and other measures to mitigate against environmental damage.

The prime minister convened a meeting with the premiers of those two provinces on Sunday, prior to his foreign trip to France and the U.K., after which he asserted that the pipeline would get built.

While the Greenpeace activists in London were clearly trying to make a splash, not everyone was impressed.

“I don’t think anything about the context, but this type of protest is narcissistic,” said bypasser Ares Nikolle, who was not aware of the Trans Mountain pipeline debate.

“Why don’t you get a lawyer and politicians to get the message through. Go through policies and make a meritorious argument that’s intelligent, researched and cited that actually weighs the pros and cons.”

Wednesday’s protest provided an unexpected start to what is expected to be a packed day of meetings for Trudeau in London, where he will also have an audience with the Queen.

Yet the real work will come when the prime minister sits down with his British counterpart as the two leaders look to compare notes on everything from Syria and Russia to Brexit and the Commonwealth.

Trudeau arrived in London on Tuesday night following a two-day stop in France where he and French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to strike up a solid political alliance aimed at advancing progressive policies on the world stage.

The U.K. is one of Canada’s most important allies, and Trudeau has been steadfast in supporting May’s criticism of Russia following the poisoning of a former Russian spy last month and last week’s airstrikes in Syria by British, French and U.S. forces.

However, Trudeau isn’t on the same wavelength with May the way he is with Macron, which suggests the tone and substance of the discussion could be very different.

The focus will be on laying the groundwork for a Canada-U.K. free trade agreement after Britain leaves the European Union, as well as mutual efforts to push back against Russian aggression and defending democracy in Europe.

— Follow @leeberthiaume on Twitter.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes
Next story
Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Just Posted

Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Brett Speight is a dancer and guitar player who is all about giving back

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin… Continue reading

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin… Continue reading

Calgary Flames in market for new head coach after firing Glen Gulutzan

CALGARY — Glen Gulutzan bore the brunt of the Calgary Flames’ shortcomings… Continue reading

Hellebuyck perfect as Jets shut out Wild 2-0 Winnipeg takes 3-1 series lead

Jets 2 Wild 0 (Jets lead series 3-1) ST. PAUL, Minn. —… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and… Continue reading

Scientists need you to guess the dog breeds in these mutts

Quick: What kind of dog is Hubble? Using its scruffy face, plump… Continue reading

Watch: What can you do about Apu? Actually, a lot.

Growing up in California’s Bay Area as an awkward, shy son of… Continue reading

These diamonds from space formed inside a long-lost planet, scientists say

Ten years ago, an Arizona astronomer spotted an asteroid that was headed… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month