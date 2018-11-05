Researcher Vivian Krause will be speaking in Red Deer on Thursday night. (Image from Facebook)

Pipeline speaker coming to Red Deer

Vivian Krause to present research

Researcher Vivian Krause, who has investigated Canada’s inability to get pipelines to tidewater, will be speaking in Red Deer on Thursday night.

Krause will present her research on the foreign funding against Canadian pipelines at Sheraton Hotel Red Deer, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

She is presenting on behalf of Canada Action, a volunteer-led grassroots movement encouraging Canadians to take action and work together in support of the country’s natural resources sector.

Admission is free, but people need to RSVP as seating is limited.

To RSVP visit https://www.canadaaction.ca/vivian_in_red_deer


