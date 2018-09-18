Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Piper Creek Foundation, whose properties include Piper Creek Lodge, is changing its name to Bridges Community Living. (Photo from Facebook)

Piper Creek Foundation has a new name — Bridges Community Living.

The name change for the organization, that runs a subsidized housing program for seniors, has been two years in the making and is intended to make it more recognizable and engaged with Red Deer citizens.

“The previous name was often confused with so many other businesses and features in Red Deer. Bridges Community Living aptly describes our focus of creating communities through housing for low to moderate-income seniors,” said board chair Darren Young.

On Monday city council supported the name change.

“The new name will now be sent off to the Department of Seniors and Housing for formal approval. In the meantime, the organization will begin transitioning to the new name. Approval of the new name will be received over the next few months.”



