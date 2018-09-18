(Advocate file photo).

Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Coun. Dawe cast the only dissenting vote

A plan mapping out residential growth in northeast Red Deer over the next couple of decades was approved by Red Deer city council on Monday — despite some unanswered questions.

The amendment to the East Hill Major Area Structure Plan to include the Clover Valley Multi-Neighbourhood plan and to adopt the Coventry Neighbourhood Area Structure Plan passed second and third reading.

The new neighbourhoods would be built on agricultural land to the east of River Bend Golf Course.

Michael Dawe was the only councillor to vote against the plans, citing too many unknowns.

At a public hearing held earlier this month, some landowners aired concerns about future road alignments, how the city plans to address active gas plants within the Clover Valley plans, and how their mineral rights will be affected.

Dawe also previously revealed two unmarked pioneer graves exist in this the area, and asked for an investigation to discover their exact location, so that the remains can be treated in a dignified manner before road construction begins.

Instead of an investigation, a paragraph was added to the plan, stating that if any “historic resource,” such as a cemetery, is discovered during an excavation, the province will be notified. Dawe said on Monday that he prefers the remains not be accidentally unearthed by building equipment.

Although Dawe could not support the plan because of the question marks around it, the rest of council felt confident that discussions with landowners are on-going and solutions will be found to concerns that arise.

“I am hesitant to delay the Clover Valley plan,” said Coun. Dianne Wyntjes, who believes most problems will be worked out in the next level of planning.

Coun. Vesna Higham said she knows administration has met with two landowners already to resolve “misunderstandings…. I am satisfied that much of the confusion is resolved.”

Mayor Tara Veer also couldn’t see much value in further tabling the plan. She said detailed planning of these neighbourhoods will be done over a number of years, leaving time to work out any issues that come up.

Veer confirmed that the bridge connecting 30th Avenue with north Red Deer will likely not be built for a decade or more. The city had to push this expensive project back after provincial funding for it disappeared, and Central Alberta’s economy slowed.

Veer said other government infrastructure funding will be sought in the meantime.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Just Posted

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Coun. Dawe cast the only dissenting vote

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

Kick It To The Curb back next month

Great way to get rid of unwanted stuff

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 0.9 per cent in… Continue reading

China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight

BEIJING — China on Tuesday announced a tariff hike on $60 billion… Continue reading

Most Read