Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

A plan mapping out residential growth in northeast Red Deer over the next couple of decades was approved by Red Deer city council on Monday — despite some unanswered questions.

The amendment to the East Hill Major Area Structure Plan to include the Clover Valley Multi-Neighbourhood plan and to adopt the Coventry Neighbourhood Area Structure Plan passed second and third reading.

The new neighbourhoods would be built on agricultural land to the east of River Bend Golf Course.

Michael Dawe was the only councillor to vote against the plans, citing too many unknowns.

At a public hearing held earlier this month, some landowners aired concerns about future road alignments, how the city plans to address active gas plants within the Clover Valley plans, and how their mineral rights will be affected.

Dawe also previously revealed two unmarked pioneer graves exist in this the area, and asked for an investigation to discover their exact location, so that the remains can be treated in a dignified manner before road construction begins.

Instead of an investigation, a paragraph was added to the plan, stating that if any “historic resource,” such as a cemetery, is discovered during an excavation, the province will be notified. Dawe said on Monday that he prefers the remains not be accidentally unearthed by building equipment.

Although Dawe could not support the plan because of the question marks around it, the rest of council felt confident that discussions with landowners are on-going and solutions will be found to concerns that arise.

“I am hesitant to delay the Clover Valley plan,” said Coun. Dianne Wyntjes, who believes most problems will be worked out in the next level of planning.

Coun. Vesna Higham said she knows administration has met with two landowners already to resolve “misunderstandings…. I am satisfied that much of the confusion is resolved.”

Mayor Tara Veer also couldn’t see much value in further tabling the plan. She said detailed planning of these neighbourhoods will be done over a number of years, leaving time to work out any issues that come up.

Veer confirmed that the bridge connecting 30th Avenue with north Red Deer will likely not be built for a decade or more. The city had to push this expensive project back after provincial funding for it disappeared, and Central Alberta’s economy slowed.

Veer said other government infrastructure funding will be sought in the meantime.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter