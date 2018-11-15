Plane crash-lands near Ponoka

The airplane had its tail ripped off and it ended right side up in a copse of trees east of Ponoka

A small plane crashed into a field east of Ponoka on Nov. 13 in the evening. It appears the plane crash-landed and then slid into a copse of trees before fully stopping. The plane lost its tail in the crash and had damage to its propellors and a few other areas. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A plane crash-landed in a field near Ponoka.

The incident occurred on Nov. 13 in the early evening hours east of Ponoka.

It appears the small plane, a twin propellor Cessna model RAM-340A Series VII, crash-landed in a field and then skidded several hundred metres before ending in a small copse of trees on the west side of Range Road 250.

A look at the plane shows that the tail was ripped off when the it hit the trees. It ended faced the other direction where damage was done to the propellors and portions of the wings.

The rear and right side of the plane received some damage while the front of the plane appears to be intact.

This is not an RCMP file. Ponoka News has contacted Transport Canada for more details on the cause of the crash.



jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com

