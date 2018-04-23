Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near a remote northern Saskatchewan community had ice on it when it took off.

All 25 people on board the West Wind Aviation plane escaped the wreckage after the plane went down near the Fond du Lac airstrip soon after takeoff on Dec. 13.

One 19-year old man, Arson Fern Jr., later died in hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board says in an update that the aircraft arrived at the airport about 5:25 p.m. and had encountered icing conditions.

The report says residual ice remained on parts of the aircraft, but it was not de-iced prior to taking off again.

Investigators are trying to determine why the plane was not de-iced and whether there was adequate equipment at the airport.

The de-icing equipment included two ladders, a hand-held spray bottle with electric blanket and wand, and a container of de-icing fluid.

