Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Emergency services on scene near Havana airport, no word yet on casualties

A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 people on board. There was no immediate word on casualties.

State television and websites said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane lay in a farm field and appeared heavily damaged and burnt, with firefighters spraying water on its smouldering remains. Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances. Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

Rimbey airport on the market – again

Sheriff: Up to 10 fatalities in school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas — The local sheriff says as many as 10… Continue reading

Prices at the pump headed higher as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline… Continue reading

Updated: Pets saved when fire destroys two homes near Lacombe

A man and woman suffered smoke inhalation when their trailer home burned down.

Youth who fell off highway bridge into Athabasca River found dead

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — A 17-year old boy who fell off a… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Rimbey airport on the market – again

The Rimbey Airport is back on the market. At least one potential… Continue reading

Bad haircut dispute turns ugly

NEW YORK — Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw… Continue reading

Jets Nation lands in Sin City to support team in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — Winnipeg Jets fans have arrived in Las Vegas revelling… Continue reading

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says it wasn’t… Continue reading

Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle… Continue reading

Merkel to meet Putin for talks on Syria, Ukraine

SOCHI, Russia — German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to Russia on Friday… Continue reading

B.C. highway remains closed due to mudslide

Detours available, Commuters to see longer than usual wait times

Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all

Lightning 4 Capitals 2 (Series tied 2-2) WASHINGTON — Jon Cooper’s Tampa… Continue reading

