Poster from Office of Alberta Fire Commissioner

Planter pots and cigarettes don’t mix: Red Deer Emergency Services

Warmer weather means more deck gatherings and planter pot fires

Nicer weather will come at a cost for some people this spring.

As days lengthen and the temperature rises, Red Deer Emergency Services sees a spike in fires ignited by discarded cigarettes.

“This is the time of year when we start getting these fires,” said Tim Kivell, assistant fire marshal for Red Deer Emergency Services.

The combination of a smouldering cigarette butt and planter mulch leads to fires every year, he said.

These kinds of fires can be especially sneaky. A cigarette can smoulder for hours before it ignites a fire.

It is not uncommon for the backyard soiree to be long over, the hosts in bed when the fire begins. Planter fires often burn for quite some time before they are noticed.

“The fire extends up the side of the house and doesn’t alert anyone,” he said.

Unlike indoor fires, owners are often not jolted into action by the sight or smell of smoke and smoke detectors are often not triggered.

A moment of carelessness can carry a high price. An Oriole Park home suffered $400,000 in damage in January 2016 in a fire traced to discarded cigarettes.

Disposing of cigarettes properly is a common message from fire departments across the province.

Edmonton Fire Service said 75 fires in 2016 were caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Since 2010, more than $50 million in damage has been done by smoking materials in that city.

A massive May 2015 fire in an Edmonton apartment building caused $16 million in damage and displaced hundreds of residents.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raul Castro retires as Cuban president, outlines future
Next story
WATCH: Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Just Posted

Red Deer family who lost everything in house fire begin rebuilding

Couple had moved into north-end home only two days before basement fire

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by Maxime Bernier

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by former Tory… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos player transferred to Calgary hospital for rehabilitation

CALGARY — One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a… Continue reading

Red Deer home schooling conference bans critics of creationism

‘A disgrace — free speech or no,’ says a banned registrant

Planter pots and cigarettes don’t mix: Red Deer Emergency Services

Warmer weather means more deck gatherings and planter pot fires

WATCH: Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt health care, declared about… Continue reading

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

MONTREAL — Babe the pig spends his days sleeping, going for walks… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some… Continue reading

Howard commencement to feature “Black Panther” Boseman

WASHINGTON — The “Black Panther” is returning to his alma mater to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month