Plenty of Family Day fun lined up in local communities

Blackfalds’ Penguin Dip is always popular. Brave participants jump into freezing water in a tank set up outside the Abbey Centre. Black Press file photo

Red Deer’s Family Day weekend is getting a big entertainment boost from the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

From beer tasting to chainsaw carving, there is an eclectic mix of entertainment and activities all weekend long, backed up by a lengthy musical lineup.

Musicians will take to the stage on Little Gaetz Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and will perform until 1 p.m.

Folks can then mosey down to Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza, 5205 48th Ave., at 1:30 p.m. for a pipe ceremony and come back for the round dance from 4 to 10 p.m.

The 52° North Music and Cultural Festival starts at 4 p.m. in the Celebration Plaza and will feature entertainment throughout the run of the games.

Little Gaetz Avenue will also be the scene of woodworking demonstrations daily on the weekend from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by chainsaw carving. There will also be craft beer tasting in the Scott Block from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

Skating and swimming is free at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Family Day.

A Celebration of the Métis will take place at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery on Family Day from 1 to 4 p.m.

There is plenty more going on, so check out the city’s event calendar at www.reddeerevent.ca.

Of course, the games themselves will be in full swing, so check out www.canadagames.ca for a schedule of sports and venues. Tickets can be purchased for each sport 15 minutes before the start at the venue. Come early for the most popular sports.

Those who want to brave the cold and wait for a bite on the ice can enjoy free ice fishing (no licence required) over the three days of the Family Day weekend. All other fishing regulations still apply.

Blackfalds

Blackfalds annual Winterfest starts at 9 a.m. on Family Day with a pancake breakfast at the community centre, 4810 Womacks Rd. Activities begin at 11 a.m. at the Abbey Centre, 4500 Womacks Rd.

Other events are scheduled throughout the day, including the ever-popular Penguin Dip in the amphitheatre.

A free family skate is set for the multi-plex from 3 to 5 p.m.

For a full list of events, go to www.blackfalds.com.

Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s Family Day weekend begins with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. to noon at the Lions Hall, 5119 50A Ave.

There will be showings of the hit movie Frozen at the town’s library from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and a Winterfest Farmers’ Market at the community centre, 4725 43rd St., from noon to 4 p.m.

High-speed motorcycle racing thrills can be found on the lake from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., when the 2019 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series takes place.

A free public skate will be held at the NexSource Centre at 4823 49th Ave. from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.

For more events information, go to www.sylvanlake.ca.

Lacombe

A family skating party is taking place at Cranna Lake from 1 to 3 p.m. If the weather doesn’t co-operate, it will be moved to Arena 2 at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.



