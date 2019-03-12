Snow plowing continues on city streets. (Photo by Advocate staff)

Plows clearing Red Deer streets

Visit reddeer.ca/snowzone for schedule

Crews will continue plowing city streets in several snow zones this week.

On Tuesday plows will clear the Grey Route in Zone J and the Green Route in Zone B.

Work will begin on the Grey Route in Zone K on Wednesday, along with Green Routes in Zones B and C.

On Thursday workers move to the Grey Route in Zone A and the Green Route in Zone C. On Friday plows move to the Grey Route in Zone B and the Green Route in Zone C.

Schedules are dependent on weather and other conditions, and may be subject to change.

During Green Route plowing, residents will find no-parking signs along the street. During Grey Route plowing, residents will notice signs at the entrance to their neighbourhood.

Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, while plowing is scheduled. Vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website at reddeer.ca/snowzone for schedule updates.


