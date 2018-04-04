PM says time to talk about lifting ban on paying sperm, egg donors

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians need to have a conversation about whether to allow women and men to be paid to donate eggs or sperm for fertility treatments.

While many strong opinions are expected on this proposed change, Trudeau says he believes it is an important issue that needs to be studied.

“This not an easy situation, this is a very complex situation,” he said Wednesday during a news conference with the head of the NATO military alliance.

“Of course we will need to listen to everyone’s perspectives, that we learn about their experiences and that we try to find the best solution for us as a society.”

Last month, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather announced plans to introduce a private member’s bill that would amend the Assisted Human Reproduction Act.

This law, passed in 2004, allows for sperm and eggs to be donated and surrogate mothers to carry someone else’s baby, but it imposes a strict ban on paying for these services beyond covering out of pocket expenses; penalties for violating the law include up to 10 years in prison or a $500,000 fine.

Housefather said Wednesday he was “delighted” to hear the prime minister invite public conversation on the issue. Gay and infertile heterosexual couples should not have to live in fear of possible prison time when trying to grow their families, he said.

“We have Canadians going to the U.S. to do egg donation and surrogacy because of the fear of the criminal law in Canada hanging over their heads and we have fear amongst intended parents and surrogates and agencies in Canada that they will do something wrong and trigger criminal sanctions,” Housefather said.

“The law deters donors, surrogates and intended parents. And while nobody disputes the provinces need to carefully regulate in these areas, it should not be criminal.”

Last year, the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society said the current law has resulted in a very limited supply of donated eggs and sperm in Canada, forcing want-to-be parents to look to the United States, where paid donations are legal.

Trudeau said his government will listen to and show respect for all opinions that emerge when Housefather’s bill is debated and will ”move forward appropriately.”

“It’s a difficult but important issue but I know that we’ll have plenty of time to think about it and talk about it.”

Previous story
Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack
Next story
Women working in Vancouver sex trade were seen as “disposable,” inquiry hears

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month