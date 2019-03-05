Korey Cleland jumped into a pool of water at last year’s Polar Plunge in Red Deer at the Bower-Kin Community Centre. This year’s event, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, is Saturday at the same venue. (File photo by ADVOCATE staff)

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this weekend.

The Polar Plunge in Red Deer, in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, will take place at the Bower-Kin Community Centre Saturday at 11 a.m.

Lorrie Sitler, Torch Run provincial manager, said people love participating in the event.

“It’s so great. We have people who come in costumes and in teams,” Sitler said. “We had Rick Mercer plunge in Edmonton a few years ago in a penguin costume. We also have a lot of officers come in their full uniform.”

Jumping into water with below-freezing temperatures can be a nerve-racking experience, she added.

“People who are doing it for the first time are quite nervous about it, but once they get out of the water and hit the hot tub they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m coming back next year.’ They get geared up and excited for it,” said Sitler.

This is the fourth of five Polar Plunges supporting the Torch Run this year – the events have been held in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge so far; the final one is in Medicine Hat next weekend.

“This year was probably our best in each of the locations.”

The Polar Plunge has been running for eight years, but this is just the second year it has come to Red Deer. Last year there were less than 10 participants, raising about $5,000 – there are nearly 50 participants registered and more than $10,000-plus has been raised for this weekend’s plunge so far.

“Even if people don’t want to plunge, we’d love to have people come out to see what it’s about and cheer on all the plungers.”

The goal is to collectively raise $250,000 from the Polar Plunges.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been supporting Special Olympics in Alberta since 1987,” said Sitler. “Our goal is to be the largest awareness and fundraiser for the athletes with intellectual disabilities.”

Many police officers develop relationships with those athletes, Sitler said.

“What they bring into our officer’s lives in unbelievable. A lot of our officers can face tremendous negativity … in their jobs, and this is a place they can go and help people in a vulnerable sector improve their lives.”

To register for the event, or to donate money, www.alberta.polarplunge.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County
Next story
Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Just Posted

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Group is mobilizing a community campaign for a Red Deer hospital expansion

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read