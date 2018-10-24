Police: 2 killed at Kentucky grocery store

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A male suspect fatally shot a man and a woman at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, and then exchanged fire with an armed bystander before fleeing the scene, police said. He was captured shortly afterward.

Both victims died at the store, said Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers. He did not say whether police had determined a motive. He also did not identify the suspect.

Police received a call about 3 p.m. reporting the shooting, Rogers said. He said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the man inside the store, and shot the female victim multiple times out in the parking lot. A citizen armed with a gun engaged the shooter in the parking lot, but the suspect was able to flee before he was captured on a nearby road, Rogers said.

Eric Deacon, who identified himself as an EMT, told The Associated Press that he was in the self-checkout lane of the store when he heard the first shot, in the pharmacy.

He said a man came around the corner and “the look on his face, he looked like he just didn’t care.”

Deacon said he saw another man in the store with a gun who appeared to be shooting at the suspect, trying to get him out of the store. Deacon went outside and saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s who had been hit, and tried to resuscitate her.

“She was gone, there’s nothing I could do,” Deacon said. “I think she just got caught in the crossfire.”

As police officers swarmed the scene and blocked off the area with yellow crime tape, a man identified by the Louisville Courier Journal as Tim King stood in the parking lot waiting for his wife to come out. He said he drove to the store after she called him sobbing to tell him what had happened.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong?’” King said in a video posted on the newspaper’s website. “And she said, ‘There’s someone shooting up here.’”

King said his wife said she heard popping noises, then someone ran around a corner and said, “Oh my God, he’s killed her.”

Customers were moved to the back of the store, she said.

“It’s just a very, very scary situation,” King said.

The Kroger Co. issued a statement saying that company officials were “shocked and saddened by the shooting.”

“Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure.”

The store was closed and will not reopen until the investigation is complete, the release said.

Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Previous story
For Honduran migrants in caravan, the journey is personal
Next story
California white supremacists arrested on riot charges

Just Posted

Red Deer restaurant closed for health violations

Coyote’s Bar and Grill closed last Friday after health violations spotted

Two arrested after RCMP vehicle rammed

Police vehicle was rammed when suspects tried to flee

Overdose Prevention Site in Red Deer to extend hours

More registered nurses still needed

83 homeless camps cleaned up in Red Deer

Homeless referred to housing programs and other social services

Happy the scrappy Red Deer street dog is about to star in a pet calendar

Owner Emmy Stuebing tells about his “amazing” recovery

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Sexual assault trial to resume for former gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial for a former gymnastics coach… Continue reading

‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

LOS ANGELES — “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a coming-of-age story about racism… Continue reading

Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account… Continue reading

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate as some trade uncertainty recedes

OTTAWA — With some trade uncertainty now out of the way, the… Continue reading

Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area

TORONTO — Canada Post employees are holding a second day of rotating… Continue reading

With eye to election, senators push Trudeau to fulfil non-partisan Senate vow

OTTAWA — The head of the coalition of independent senators says Prime… Continue reading

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

OTTAWA — Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack… Continue reading

Most Read