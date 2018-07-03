Police are seeking a Penhold man, missing since June 23

Penhold resident Thomas Shannon Molander was last seen by his family and co-workers more than a week ago.

Innisfail RCMP are sharing his relatives’ concern about his disappearance, and are asking for the public’s help in locating the 33-year-old man.

Molander’s family reported him missing to police on June 29. The heavy-equipment operator, who is unmarried, has actually not been seen by his relatives since Saturday, June 23, at his Penhold residence.

He hasn’t shown up at his work since then, either — which is unusual behavior for him, said Sgt. Lori Eiler, of Innisfail RCMP. “His family is very concerned about his well-being, and we share their concern.”

Eiler said Molander has no health conditions that she’s aware of.

He’s described as being a Caucasian male, five-foot-eleven-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a cream-coloured t-shirt and black jeans.

He could be driving his vehicle, a gold GMC Envoy.

Anyone with any information about Molander, or his whereabouts, is urged to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341, or any local police detachment.