Police are targetting speeders in school and playground zones

Motorists are urged to follow 30 km speed signs

Red Deer RCMP officers are focusing on school and playground zones this week as students return to school.

Drivers are being remind of the importance of following posted speed limits, especially in areas where children could be at risk.

“We’re actively targeting speeders and distracted drivers,” says Constable Sean Morris with the Red Deer RCMP, since speeding is a public safety issue. “The faster drivers are going when they strike a pedestrian, the greater the risk of grievous injury or death.”

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days, and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Red Deer RCMP urge students and other pedestrians to use crosswalks and traffic control devices when crossing streets. Parents are urged to coach their kids about traffic, bike and pedestrian safety. Most importantly, pedestrians and drivers need to stay off mobile devices.

RCMP monitor school and playground zones and conduct traffic campaigns year-round as part of the City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP’s collaborative focus on safer roads.

Police are targetting speeders in school and playground zones

Motorists are urged to follow 30 km speed signs

