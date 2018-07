A man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenager was arrested.

Darrien Francis Nepoose, 18, of Red Deer was found by Red Deer RCMP at about 5:30 p.m. on July 5 at a residence in north Red Deer,

Police arrested Nepoose without incident.

Nepoose is accused of aggravated sexual assault for a July 1 incident. Police said the victim is a 14-year-old girl. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter