Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Two men were arrested and face a combined 57 drug trafficking and weapons charges following a year-long police investigation in Central Alberta.

Project Rails, an investigation into suspected drug trafficking led by ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime team, concluded June 21 with the arrests of Red Deer’s Keegan Robinson and Sylvan Lake’s Levin Hill.

Search warrants were executed at homes in Sylvan Lake and Red Deer. Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP and ALERT Calgary provided assistance with the searches and arrests.

Five firearms and more than $250,000 worth of cash and drugs were seized.

Over the course of the investigation, police seized two handguns, two shotguns, an SKS rifle, a body armour vest, 1.2 kg of cocaine, 2.3 kg of cannabis, 2.3 kg of cannabis resin, 240 millimetres of cannabis oil and $39,000 cash proceeds of crime.

One of the handguns had its serial number removed and the other was a prohibited revolver-type handgun. The SKS rifle was equipped with a drum magazine.

ALERT alleges Robinson and Hill were extensively involved in drug trafficking activities throughout Central Alberta. Some of the charges the two face include drug trafficking, money laundering and numerous firearms offences.

Robinson, 26, faces 18 charges and Hill, 24, faces 39 charges. Both were released on bail and will appear in court July 19.

The investigation began last July.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call local police. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.

More to come.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter