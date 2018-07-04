Police call for witnesses to Canada Day shooting of woman driver in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Police say a 36-year-old woman whose car collided with a power pole in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Canada Day had been shot in a targeted hit.

RCMP at the Ridge Meadows detachment say officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident at about 9 p.m. on Sunday and discovered the injured driver inside a dark grey 2014 Fiat 500.

They say the woman is known to police and that she suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police are asking for any video or dash cam footage that may have captured what happened.

Cpl. Amanda Harnett says in a release that several people helped the injured woman and officers would like to speak with anyone else who may have seen the victim’s car or two alleged suspect vehicles.

The first had Manitoba licence plates and was a silver Ford Focus hatchback being driven by a woman with a male passenger, and the other is believed to have been a black or dark-coloured pick-up truck of an unknown make and model, with a man behind the wheel.