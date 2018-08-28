Police chief made decision: Saskatoon officer facing assault charges fired

SASKATOON — The Saskatoon Police Service says it has fired an officer who is facing three assault charges in separate on-duty incidents.

Police say Jarett Gelowitz was dismissed on Friday after Chief Troy Cooper made the decision that the constable is unsuitable for service.

He had been on administrative duties since December.

Two charges — one of assault and another of aggravated assault —go back to early last year and had been investigated internally and referred to Crown prosecutors for review.

Gelowitz is accused of assaulting a suspect after a foot pursuit in January 2017 and of injuring the driver of a stolen car three months later.

He was already facing a charge in an alleged assault in December 2016.

He is to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Sept. 13th.

Police say although the charges have not yet been resolved in court, the decision to dismiss Gelowitz was made to maintain public trust.

“The Saskatoon Police Service relies on public confidence and works hard to sustain the trust citizens of Saskatoon have in our officers,” Cooper said in a release Monday. “We are accountable to the law and to the standards and expectations of our profession.”