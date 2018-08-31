Seized items on display. (Photo contributed by ALERT)

Police dismantle cocaine distribution network linked to Hells Angels member

A joint investigation between ALERT and the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit has dismantled an extensive cocaine distribution network linked to a member of the Hells Angels.

Project Entry was a year-long investigation, which ended with 10 people being charged with 45 criminal offences.

Police say the cocaine network impacted many Alberta communities; Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Cold Lake, Whitecourt and Grande Prairie.

Five kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of Phenacetin, cannabis resin, a handgun, multiple vehicles and $13,000 cash proceeds of crime were seized as a result of the investigation.

One of the 10 people arrested is a 47-year-old Hells Angels Westridge (Edmonton) member. Two Hells Angels support club members, from the Dirty Few Lakeland chapter, were arrested as well.

Police say support clubs are typically used to carry out lower-level “dirty work” for the Hells Angels, such as drug trafficking and expanding territory to secondary markets.

