Police, family ask for clues in finding 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killer

BURNABY, B.C. — One year after 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was murdered in Burnaby, B.C., police insist they haven’t given up on the case and her family is pleading for the public’s help finding her killer.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team stood near the wooded area of Central Park where Shen’s body was found and read a statement from her family on Wednesday.

“Marrisa was only 13 years old when her life was taken. It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way,” the statement said.

“We were supposed to see her grow up but instead, we have been deprived of the joy of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marrisa’s life.”

Shen left her home at 6 p.m. on July 18, 2017, and was captured on security video entering a Tim Horton’s about 10 minutes later. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking near the coffee shop, and her mother reported her missing at 11:30 p.m.

Her body was found just an hour and a half later.

Police have no suspects and no new information to share in the homicide that investigators still believe was a “random attack,” Jang said.

But he said every time he makes a public plea for information, new tidbits emerge, noting that after he last spoke about the case in April someone called him from overseas and provided a useful statement. He wouldn’t give further details about the caller or the statement, citing the ongoing investigation.

So, he made another public plea on Wednesday, urging anyone who may have seen Shen or been in the park earlier that day to come forward and share any information, photos or video they may have.

Jang said investigators are “absolutely” closer to finding her killer than they were six months or a year ago.

“It’s been a year and we don’t just sit on our thumbs and do nothing. Our investigators have been working on this daily since July 18, 2017, and they continue to work,” he said.

“We haven’t solved this investigation. We realize that. We realize that more than anyone else and our investigators aren’t giving up.”

A large number of officers is working on the case and they have followed up on more than 200 tips, watched 1,000 hours of video and interviewed 600 people, he said.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake cannabis retailers could face higher licence costs

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aaron Goodvin sings at Westerner Days

Aaron Goodvin performed at Westerner Days Wednesday.… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Central Alberta

There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Red Deer and the… Continue reading

Some early Westerner Days parade and decoration contest winners:

Others will be announced on Thursday

WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

George Young has been a Westerner Days parade marshal for about 28… Continue reading

Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training

Alberta Municipal Affairs announces $160,000 for training on top of $40,000 previously received

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month