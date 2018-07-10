Police find DNA of second missing woman at Ontario home where remains were found

OSHAWA, Ont. — The mother of a pregnant teen whose remains were found in a basement apartment east of Toronto said she is frustrated no murder charges have been laid in her daughter’s death, as officers announced Tuesday they had found the DNA of a second woman in the same home.

Police believe DNA recovered from the Oshawa, Ont., apartment belongs to Kandis Fitzpatrick, last seen by her family in 2008 when she was 18 years old, detectives said at a news conference.

They would not comment on the nature of the DNA, but said tests comparing it to samples taken from Fitzpatrick’s parents determined it belongs either to Fitzpatrick or her one of her two sisters.

“Based on the information they have provided to us, their age at the time when Kandis was reported missing and the fact of Kandis not having been seen since 2008, we strongly believe that the DNA located is that of Kanids Fitzpatrick,” Det. Darren Short said.

There is no indication that Fitzpatrick, whose family reported her missing in 2010, was connected to Rori Hache, whose remains were found in the apartment late last year, Strong said.

Hache was last seen on security video at a local hospital on Aug. 29, 2017, detectives said.

A fisherman found her torso in Lake Ontario in September. In December, people doing work on the Oshawa house called police after finding something suspicious, Short said.

Police have charged Adam Strong, who moved into the basement apartment in 2007, with indecent interference to a body in connection with Hache’s remains. Strong remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 27.

Investigators have said they are treating Hache’s death as a homicide, though no murder charges have been laid in her death so far.

“I’ve spoken with (Hache’s) family… and I’ve made it abundantly clear through all the conversations that we need the evidence to lay the charge, and this will take time,” Short said Tuesday.

“By going through the exhibits and the evidence we’ve collected, the results of that will dictate the further laying of charges.”

Hache’s mother said waiting has been difficult. “It’s the worst feeling in the world because you almost feel like Rori is being minimized,” Shanan Dionne said.

