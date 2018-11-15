Police, firefighters, paramedics taught counter terrorism this week in Red Deer

Three-day course led by experts on fighting terrorists

Terrorism could happen anywhere — even in Central Alberta.

That’s why the RCMP provided specialized training this week in Red Deer to inform and educate first responders — such as police, paramedics and firefighters — about key indicators of terrorist activities that might otherwise go unnoticed or unreported.

The three-day workshop, which wrapped up Thursday, was the latest in a series of sessions designed to heighten awareness among such workers.

About 110 representatives attended from across Alberta. Presenters included academic experts and counter-terrorism specialists.

“With this information, responders can improve techniques to recognize these indicators and respond as early as possible,” says Insp. Wayne Stevenson, operations officer with the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.