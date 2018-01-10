Red Deer RCMP officer examines collision debris. (Advocate file photo).

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

With eight more RCMP officers proposed in the 2018 budget, the funding “inequity“ between urban and rural policing was raised by a Red Deer city councillor.

Why should the City of Red Deer pay 90 per cent of its policing costs when Red Deer County and many other rural municipalities get the whole load covered by the province, questioned Coun. Buck Buchanan.

When each new officer costs about $153,000, annually, the eight would be a significant additional cost to Red Deer taxpayers — about $1.2 million, explained Buchanan, who is a retired RCMP officer.

The budget discussion around adding the extra officers — which would boost the local RCMP force to 168 — won’t happen until late next week.

But Buchanan questioned the provincial funding discrepancy between rural and urban areas during a break in Wednesday’s budget meeting. He noted Red Deer taxpayers have been paying about $25 million in RCMP salaries every year, and an additional $10 million for municipal peace officers.

Many Alberta cities have been lobbying the province to address this inequity. Buchanan said some smaller cities have even delayed doing a census because at 5,000 people they are required to cover 70 per cent of policing costs, while at a population of 15,000 they must cover 90 per cent.

A specific oddity about the way the province funds Red Deer policing came up during budget deliberations.

Buchanan noted the province has chosen to pay for three RCMP salaries in Red Deer, but really covers just under two salaries. This leaves the city to pick up an annual shortfall.

In 2018 the shortfall will amount to $159,000, which was categorized in the budget as “one-time funding.” Since it occurs every year, Buchanan, “this not one-time funding. This is every time funding.”

He suggested it be rolled into the base budget, along with the rest of the city’s portion of RCMP costs.

But City Manager Craig Curtis responded it remains in this category because “we are eternally optimistic” — drawing a laugh from council.

Funding the shortfall was approved by council.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

Red Deer councillors question the city paying “double management salaries” during training

Vesna Higham and Lawrence Lee suggest finding alternatives

Construction on $9 million Northside Community Centre to start this spring

Counc. Vesna Higham said delay is “unfortunate” but understandable

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

Klaus family members devastated by murders

Relatives still feel the pain of deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in 2013

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month