Police identify man in photo linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they have identified a dead man who is believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police released a photograph of the man on March 5, saying they believed he may be one of McArthur’s alleged victims.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at the time that releasing the photo was a “last resort” to identify the man.

On Wednesday, Idsinga released a new version of the photograph, enhanced by a member of the public.

Investigators say they have since identified the man but are not releasing his name or details on whether new charges will be laid against McArthur until the man’s next of kin have been notified.

McArthur, 66, is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with men who had ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP reminds drivers to report motor vehicle collisions
Next story
People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP reminds drivers to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deer RCMP is reminding drivers when and how to report motor… Continue reading

Police identify man in photo linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they have identified a dead man who is believed… Continue reading

B.C. police officer dies 30 years after car accident put him in a coma

Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan died in hospital Wednesday after spending 30… Continue reading

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

LIMA, Peru — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s… Continue reading

Ottawa probing Tim Hortons franchisee claims RBI failing to honour commitments

The federal government is looking into concerns raised by a dissident group… Continue reading

UPDATED: Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

POINTE-DU-CHENE, N.B. — A conservation group is urging people not to interact… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Surprises highlight big night at Commonwealth Games track

GOLD COAST, Australia — It was a night of surprises Thursday on… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is set to take the… Continue reading

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz went to church every Sunday. The 18-year-old… Continue reading

Raptors hope to exorcise playoff demons against Wizards in 1st round

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors’ slogan for the NBA playoffs says everything:… Continue reading

‘Live with it forever:’ Mourners fill Humboldt hockey arena for team announcer

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Hundreds of mourners, many wearing the Humboldt Broncos colours… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month