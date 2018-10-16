Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate shooting. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Police investigate shooting at O’Chiese

High-powered firearm involved

A high-powered firearm was used to shoot at a home on O’Chiese First Nation on Monday morning, say Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Police said at about 9 a.m. officers responded to the shooting where the lone occupant in the house was found unharmed.

A vehicle was heard speeding off, but the occupant did not see the vehicle.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call their local police. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.


