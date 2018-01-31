Police issue arrest warrant for gunshot suspect

Red Deer RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot a gun in Riverside Meadows Jan. 18.

Kareem Lujmea Cummings is wanted on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm, after shots were fired by several suspects in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A man and woman were taken into custody during the initial investigation and were subsequently released.

Cummings is described as black, 1.83 m (six-foot) tall, 113 kg (250 lb.), brown eyes, dark brown hair and is often seen with short facial hair. Police say one of his legs may be injured.

Citizens are warned not to approach Cummings if they see him, but to instead call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Police do not believe the investigation is related to the search at an apartment building in Riverside Meadows Tuesday, which resulted in the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit attending to disassemble a homemade device.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter