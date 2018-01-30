Police look for suspect in grocery store assault

A surveillance image of the suspect in a shoplifting and assault incident at a Red Deer grocery store. (Contributed)

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a shoplifter who assaulted a grocery store clerk on Dec. 4.

Police said the staff member suffered a broken finger while trying to stop the shoplifter who had packages of meat hidden in his clothing.

RCMP have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and continue to work to identify him.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 21 to 25 years old, about 1.8 metres tall (six feet). He had blond hair and no facial hair. He wore a navy blue zip-up Adidas coat with white stripes on the sleeves, a hoodie underneath, dark pants, white sneakers, and a black toque with large white lettering that appears to say Molson Canadian.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information about this investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



