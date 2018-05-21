Police look for woman left at Gasoline Alley 3 a.m. Sunday to ensure her safety

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman was left stranded on a parking lot at the west side Esso in Gasoline Alley.

Blackfalds RCMP said the woman entered the local store asking for assistance after she was pulled from a vehicle by an acquaintance and left on the parking lot. The woman had leg, hip and knee injuries.

Prior to police attendance, the woman was picked up by an unknown individual.

Police are looking to determine the identity of the woman to ensure her safety and determine what lead to her injuries.

She was described as Caucasian, early twenties with medium brown hair. At the time of the incident she wore a white jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter