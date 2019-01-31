Police look to public to locate wanted Red Deer man

RCMP continue to look for public assistance in trying to locate a 38-year-old Red Deer man.

Jason William Ionson is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges stemming from previous offences in Innisfail.

Police say Ionson may be in the central Alberta area. He is described as six foot four, Caucasian, with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 280 pounds.

If you have information about his whereabouts contact, the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Red Deer RCMP at 403-352-8745.

Police believe Ionson may be dangerous and should not be approached.



